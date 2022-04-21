Imran Khan has sold national economic integrity: Khawaja Asif

Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan had sold the national economic integrity and the present government would not come under pressure by the public gatherings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan had sold the national economic integrity and the present government would not come under pressure by the public gatherings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was showing anaoyedness some days before regarding to hold meetings between Americans and opposition leaders but now he was holding the meetings with Americans.

The minister said Imran Khan was alleging that Americans had made conspiracy against his government then why he was meeting with them now.

Replying to a question, he said Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail would hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and these talks would impact on the national economy.

Khawaja Asif said the country's survival was only in one thing that all the national institutions should perform their duties under the defined constitutional parameters.

To another query, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would return the country in appropriate time but the party did not discuss the matter at yet.