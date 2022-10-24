UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Hiding Corruption Under Garb Of His Powerless Rule: Sherry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Imran Khan hiding corruption under garb of his powerless rule: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was hiding his corruption under the garb of his claims of powerless rule.

In a flurry of tweets, the Federal Minister lambasted the PTI chief on his arrival at the Islamabad High Court to challenge his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Senator Rehman said Imran Khan's statements showed that there was no one more helpless than him. "Earlier he said he was a powerless prime minister, now he says someone else gave his party tickets in 2018," she added.

She while brushing aside Imran Khan's statements said that it was not powerlessness rather incompetence, adding, "Imran Khan first put the responsibility of running the government on others and now made the same for his party business." He (Imran Khan) who was disqualified in the Tosha Khana misappropriation case was still calling his opponents as looters, Sherry Rehman said.

Imran Khan was guilty of corrupt practices and misdeclaration, she added.

She queried, "With what honour does he take the name of Asif Zardari and others?" Imran Khan was still challenging the ECP's disqualification authority in court, she said, adding, "He did not go to the court to prove his innocence rather he want to stop the legal proceedings against him." The Minister argued that if Khan had not done plundering in the Tosha Khana and was innocent then why he was evading from the probe.

"Imran Khan is threatening long march only to influence institutions and decisions. He know that people are not coming out for his personal political interests. Imran Khan has been constantly looking for excuses to cancel the call for long march for the last six months," Sherry Rehman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Sherry Rehman Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March Same 2018 Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

23 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.