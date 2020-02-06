Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own government : JUI Hafiz Hamdullah

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) JUI-F Hafiz Hamdullah has said that Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own government.Talking to a private tv channel, Hamdullah said Imran khan says if you want peace then you will find it only in grave.

Do you want to make the whole country a graveyard, he added.He said that JUI tried to bring PPP and PML-N on one platform but both parties have disappointed opposition but it is not correct that JUI left both parties.

JUI doors are always open for all political parties if PPP and PML-N contact then these seven parties of combined opposition will decide on this, he stated.

PML-N Mian Javed Latif said that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds.

She has not to stay there permanently but will go to inquire about father health.He said while talking to private TV channel that if we had to struck deal then we would have saved government and Nawaz Sharif would not have been punished.Talking about two attitudes in opposition he said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman complaint is just and PML-N did not support Maulana the way it should have supported him.