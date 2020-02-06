UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Himself Is Opposition Against His Own Government : JUI Hafiz Hamdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:53 PM

Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own government : JUI Hafiz Hamdullah

JUI-F Hafiz Hamdullah has said that Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) JUI-F Hafiz Hamdullah has said that Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own government.Talking to a private tv channel, Hamdullah said Imran khan says if you want peace then you will find it only in grave.

Do you want to make the whole country a graveyard, he added.He said that JUI tried to bring PPP and PML-N on one platform but both parties have disappointed opposition but it is not correct that JUI left both parties.

JUI doors are always open for all political parties if PPP and PML-N contact then these seven parties of combined opposition will decide on this, he stated.

PML-N Mian Javed Latif said that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds.

She has not to stay there permanently but will go to inquire about father health.He said while talking to private TV channel that if we had to struck deal then we would have saved government and Nawaz Sharif would not have been punished.Talking about two attitudes in opposition he said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman complaint is just and PML-N did not support Maulana the way it should have supported him.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite ..

15 minutes ago

PTI government days are numbered: Chairman Public ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of arrested ..

2 minutes ago

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4434 cases ..

2 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah Khan asks business community to fo ..

2 minutes ago

Firepower of Armata Tank Superior to Other Russian ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.