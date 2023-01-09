Imran Khan, his companions make valuable assets during PTI govt: Dr Shaista Jadoon

President of the Women's Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Hazara Division and social worker, Dr Shaista Jadoon, on Monday said Pakistan's economy was destroyed by the naive and corrupt government that ruled the country for about four years under the incompetent leadership of Imran Niazi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :President of the Women's Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Hazara Division and social worker, Dr Shaista Jadoon, on Monday said Pakistan's economy was destroyed by the naive and corrupt government that ruled the country for about four years under the incompetent leadership of Imran Niazi.

Talking to the media here, she also congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the chief organizer and senior vice president of PML-N.

Dr Shaista said Imran Niazi and PTI ministers made new assets worth trillions of rupees, which brought about the worst corruption in history and bankrupted the country's economy.

She added that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took over the government when the country was passing through difficult times and the economic decisions they took afterwards were aimed at reviving the economy and in fact, they helped a great deal in that regard.

She said the incumbent coalition government was dealing with the crises created by Imran Niazi and it had been employing all possible measures to control inflation. She was optimistic that there was no risk of default for the country.

The PML-N leader said whenever the country was moving towards improvement, Imran Niazi and his followers started spreading negative propaganda, but now their false narrative have been exposed before people.