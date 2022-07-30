UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan, His Foreign Funding 'biggest Threat' To Country: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan, his foreign funding 'biggest threat' to country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Cheif Imran Khan and the foreign funding received by his party were the "biggest threat" to the country.

"Currently, the country is facing a major security threat from Imran Khan," she said in a news release while reacting to the PTI chief's statement.

She said the person (Imran), who had received funding from the United States, had no right to talk on the national security.

Instead of discussing the economy, Imran Khan should answer as to why he used the donations for running his party's affairs, she added.

The minister asked Imran Khan to "shut his mouth" as he had already weakened the national economy and security.

Imran Khan, while being in power, appeased his "foreign funders" by destabilising the country and selling the Kashmir cause, she alleged.

She claimed that the PTI chairman had been fulfilling demands of his foreign funders since 2011. He also met the "demands of his foreign funders by weakening the country and economy, starving the people and gagging the media", she added.

Imran Khan traded off the Kashmir for foreign funding, the minister claimed.

She said it did not suit to Imran Khan to lecture the current government as it was he who did not get response from the foreign leaders despite several attempts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Aurangzeb United States Media From Government

Recent Stories

UN envoy slams attack at Kabul's cricket stadium, ..

UN envoy slams attack at Kabul's cricket stadium, urges action against perpetrat ..

25 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan denies promising 1 ..

Election Commission of Pakistan denies promising 15 seats to a specific party

25 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in clash

One killed, another injured in clash

25 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary assures John Snorri's family of ..

Foreign Secretary assures John Snorri's family of Pakistan's support in retrieva ..

27 minutes ago
 PM, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication in Pakist ..

PM, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Muharram-ul-Haram moon not sighted

Muharram-ul-Haram moon not sighted

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.