Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came down hard upon the coalition government over what he said ‘worst economic performing year in the country’s history’.

He claimed that the statistics showed that the even an enemy could not have done more damage to the people of Pakistan like PDM did over the last one year.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, “Imran Khan tweeted, “When one man made the decision behind closed doors to remove our govt and bring back the same cabal of crooks who had been plundering Pak for three decades, it resulted in our economy tanking and going into a tailspin.

The statistics show that even an enemy could not have done more damage to the people of Pakistan like PDM has over the last one year.

It is the worst economic performing year in our history,”.

In another tweet, Imran Khan said, “The only thing I miss these days is hiking in our northern mountains with my sons.

Allah has blessed Pakistan with the best mountain trekking in the world. Inshallah one day we will make Pakistan the skiing capital of the world,”.