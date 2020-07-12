ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :MPA Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh Sunday said that prime minister Imran Khan's government was implementing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for protecting the rights of minorities and providing them equal opportunities in every walk of life, which was neglected in past two governments.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the current ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Khan was protecting the civil, social and religious rights of minorities; their places of worship, property and institutions as laid down in the Constitution.

He said all the minorities living in Pakistan are being provided same protection as the Muslim majority, adding, government is working actively for securing rights of minorities.

He also said opening of the Kartapur Corridor was also a biggest message of peace and love.

The initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not only benefit the Sikh community but also help to bring peace between the two nations. PTI government's initiative of opening the Kartarpur Corridor is being acknowledged and appreciated by the world community.

"World`s largest Gurdwara is now become a major religious hub for the Sikh community in Pakistan and it is boosting our local economy, result in earning foreign exchange for the country creating jobs in different sectors including travel and hospitality", he added.

He mentioned that it is unfortunate that Indian government is involved in politics on Kartarpur corridor whereas Sikhs across the world appreciated the initiative of Pakistan.

This was a beginning, I hope it's going to continue and many more gurdwaras are going to be allowed under leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan," he remarked.

He said the whole Pakistani nation is united and there is no division on the basis of religion, adding, we all are living like brothers and sisters and enjoy religious rights without any discrimination.

The minorities in Pakistan have complete religious freedom but unfortunately Indian minorities are living in an environment of fear, he added.