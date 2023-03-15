Imran Khan incites people against state: Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that Imran Khan was inciting people against the state and attempting to create the false impression that the government wanted to arrest him at all costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that Imran Khan was inciting people against the state and attempting to create the false impression that the government wanted to arrest him at all costs.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said that Imran Khan has been given multiple opportunities to put the law into effect, but he constantly denied it.

"The law ought to apply equally to everybody whereas, Imran Khan considers himself above the law", he added.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was obstructing law enforcement by using women and children.