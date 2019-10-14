UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Informs Iranian Leadership About Situation In Occupied Kashmir: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the Iranian leadership about the grave situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and thanked Iran for its support for the oppressed Kashmiris.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran were three important brotherly countries of the Islamic world.

Pakistan had historic and brotherly relations with both the countries, she added.

Dr Firdous said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia and Iran would prove to be a milestone for peace, stability and unity of the region.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani welcomed the sincere efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region which was reflective of the closeness and growing relations of the leadership of the two brotherly countries, she added.

Pakistan was desirous of promoting the sentiments of brotherhood and reconciliation among the countries, she added.

Dr Firdous said Muslim Ummah could not afford tension between countries and this realization at the level of leadership was a good omen for the Islamic world and reflective of the public sentiments.

The prime minister reiterated his determination to further strengthen the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Iran in different fields and stressed on enhancing trade and economic cooperation, she said.

