Imran Khan is a role model of transparency, honesty: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday while referring to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said the incompetent league was registered in the United States and United Kingdom as a limited liability company which has ingested funds of the Overseas Pakistanis' living abroad.

While responding to the statement of PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the high court certified liars and culprits were busy in spreading baseless deceptions.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is a role model of transparency and honesty. Those having fake accounts, foreign funding and money laundering are exposed in front of the whole nation but are still trying to make false accusations against others," he said.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has presented all evidence in the foreign funding case while the incompetent league did not present even a record," Gill said.