Imran Khan is a threat to national unity: Rana Sana

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said Imran Khan will not be allowed to succeed in his nefarious designs and termed him a threat to national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said Imran Khan will not be allowed to succeed in his nefarious designs and termed him a threat to national unity.

Talking to a private news channel the minister said that coalition parties would use all the available options to stop dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies.

The Minister added that Imran Khan had failed in all his moves so far and he would also fail to get the provincial assemblies dissolved.

Rana Sanaullah said that Chairman PTI was following the agenda of anti-state people, adding Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the peaceful environment of the country for personal interest.

The minister said that people would decide about the future in next elections. He hoped that the masses would vote for his party to win the next polls with a thumping majority.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI), previous regime had made serious damage to many sectors including the national economy.