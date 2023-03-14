Imran Khan is afraid of being arrested: Atta Ullah Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Ullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was afraid of appearing before the courts as he had been involved in plundering national exchequer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Ullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was afraid of appearing before the courts as he had been involved in plundering national exchequer.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Imran Khan had looted billions of rupees including Toshakhana, and now he was trying to escape the courts when asked about his corruption.

He said that today the PTI activists had attacked the police and injured DIG Islamabad Police Shehzad Bukhari by stone pelting because Imran Khan did not want to be arrested.

Atta Ullah Tarar urged the IGP Gilgit Baltistan to direct his police officers not to disrupt the police action being taken to arrest Imran Khan in Zaman Park and said that Imran Khan instead of using escape tactics should appear before the courts for his deeds.

Imran Khan had used various tactics to avoid courts but this time he has to appear before courts, he said and added that Imran Khan should obey courts' orders.

The SAPM said that Imran Khan despite being summoned repeatedly did not appear in the courts so there was no other way but to arrest him to present before court.

He said that courts' warrants and writ of the state would be ensured at any cost as no body was above the law.