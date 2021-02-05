'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that [prime minister] Imran Khan was demanding money to step down.

Maryam Nawaz said that when the fall of Kashmir would be discussed Imran Khan would be held accountable.

Maryam Nawaz asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down and go home.

“The public will not forgive you Imran Khan,” she further said. She also paid tribute to Kashmiri for their struggle and courage.

The PML-N Vice-President says: “ Despite differences, the entire nation is united on Kashmir,”.

Addressing a large gathering, Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif sent salam and prayers for the people of Kashmir.

“Kashmiri are chanting today “go Imran go,” she further said.

She stated that why the supporters of PTI were being asked to sit in the first three rows in the gathering of Imran Khan in Kotli today.

“What message you have brought to Kashmiries ?,” she asked.

She said that the expanding graves in Occupied valley were telling the tale of long struggle of Kashmiri people.

“We paid tribute to kashmiri people for their sacrifices and we are with them,” she added.