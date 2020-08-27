UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Is Doing “politics Of Revenge”, Says Salman Shehbaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:07 PM

Imran Khan is doing “politics of revenge”, says Salman Shehbaz

Salman Shehbaz who is son of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif says that he never did politics nor did he hold any public office but even then he is being implicated in cases of corruption.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was spoiling himself into “politics of revenge”.

Salman Shahbaz said that he never remained part of politics and nor he held any public office but even then he was being implicated in fake cases.

“Neither I did politics nor held any public post but even then facing corruption cases,” said Salman Shehbaz, pointing out that it all was nothing but merely a “revenge”.

He gave his strong reaction after an accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him in money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before an accountability court in the same money laundering case. Shehbaz Sharif told the court that he never did corruption of even a single penny.

He stated that the cases against him were on political grounds.

“I never took salary from the national exchequer,” shehbaz Sharif said in the open court, adding that he had brought international investment worth billions of rupees to Pakistan during his tenure.

However, the court adjourned the hearing two weeks.

Later, talking to the reporters outside the premises of the court, Shehbaz sharif said that PTI government was doing politics on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s health. The Federal authorities had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

Shehbaz Sharif further expressed hope that all the political parties will participate in All Parties Conference (APC).

NAB said that Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.

