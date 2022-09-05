UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is Following Indian Agenda To Weaken Pak Economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is following Indian agenda to weaken Pakistan's economy

Imran Khan is developing a narrative among the masses to derail security institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI leaders are creating differences between the civilians and armed forces, he said.

The minister said that heads of the security institutions and judiciary are expressing reservation over the dubious role of PTI leadership.

He said that Imran Khan is developing a strange narrative in public meetings.

India, he said has been working against Pakistan since long.

He said that Imran Khan's regime had tried to damage the country's economic sector. He added that PTI leadership desires to make Pakistan like Sri Lanka. Lauding the role of Pak Armed Forces, the minister said that Armed Forces had made an unprecedented sacrifices against war on terror.

In reply to a question about appointment of Army Chief, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have consultation with stakeholders in this regard. He, however said that new Army Chief would be appointed on merit.

