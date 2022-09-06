UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is Following Indian Agenda To Weaken Pak Economy: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan is following Indian agenda to weaken Pak economy: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is following Indian agenda to weaken Pakistan's economy.

Imran Khan is developing a narrative among the masses to derail security institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI leaders are creating differences between the civilians and armed forces, he said.

The minister said that heads of the security institutions and judiciary are expressing reservation over the dubious role of PTI leadership.

He said that Imran Khan is developing a strange narrative in public meetings.

India, he said has been working against Pakistan since long.

He said that Imran Khan's regime had tried to damage the country's economic sector. He added that PTI leadership desires to make Pakistan like Sri Lanka. Lauding the role of Pak Armed Forces, the minister said that Armed Forces had made an unprecedented sacrifices against war on terror.

In reply to a question about appointment of Army Chief, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have consultation with stakeholders in this regard. He, however said that new Army Chief would be appointed on merit.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Sri Lanka TV Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

21 minutes ago
 Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros o ..

Irish data watchdog fines Instagram 405 mn euros over children

21 minutes ago
 WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legi ..

WHO Against Ban on Travel to Argentina Due to Legionnaires' Disease

21 minutes ago
 Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in ..

Five soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Boyya IBO: ISPR

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious live ..

Prime Minister saddened over loss of precious lives in earthquake in Sichuan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.