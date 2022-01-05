Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble as there was no danger to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble as there was no danger to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said when PTI government came in to power, the country was near to bankrupt but with the untiring efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was saved from bankruptcy.

He said inflation was the big challenge for the government and it was making efforts to overcome it, adding inflation would be reduced in coming months.

The opposition was responsible for inflation in the country because they had looted the national wealth during their tenures, he added.

He said the opposition was incompetent and have no future, adding he was not seeing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party to come into power in near future.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should change its date of protest and if they had violated the constitution then law would take its course.

He said the PML-N leadership was declared absconder from the courts and according to documents Shehbaz Sharif was more corrupt as compare to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he stands with PM Imran Khan now and would also be standing next to him in future.

He said the government policy to combat COVID-19 was improved in the light of acknowledgment of Imran Khan's policies from the international community.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and China were enjoying strong relations as both the countries were imperative for each other.

He said financial matters were the main reason for delaying the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects.

To another question, he said Pakistan wanted to help Afghanistan as a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan, adding Pakistan would not step back from fencing on its boarders.

The armed forces had rendered sacrifices in war against terror which were unforgettable, the minister said.

He said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan should surrender and accept the supremacy of law of the land.

He said in future he is foreseeing a religious party is emerging as a big political power in Punjab which would effect the PML-N votes in the province.