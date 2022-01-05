UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is Hope Of People: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble as there was no danger to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble as there was no danger to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said when PTI government came in to power, the country was near to bankrupt but with the untiring efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was saved from bankruptcy.

He said inflation was the big challenge for the government and it was making efforts to overcome it, adding inflation would be reduced in coming months.

The opposition was responsible for inflation in the country because they had looted the national wealth during their tenures, he added.

He said the opposition was incompetent and have no future, adding he was not seeing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party to come into power in near future.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should change its date of protest and if they had violated the constitution then law would take its course.

He said the PML-N leadership was declared absconder from the courts and according to documents Shehbaz Sharif was more corrupt as compare to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he stands with PM Imran Khan now and would also be standing next to him in future.

He said the government policy to combat COVID-19 was improved in the light of acknowledgment of Imran Khan's policies from the international community.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and China were enjoying strong relations as both the countries were imperative for each other.

He said financial matters were the main reason for delaying the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects.

To another question, he said Pakistan wanted to help Afghanistan as a peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan, adding Pakistan would not step back from fencing on its boarders.

The armed forces had rendered sacrifices in war against terror which were unforgettable, the minister said.

He said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan should surrender and accept the supremacy of law of the land.

He said in future he is foreseeing a religious party is emerging as a big political power in Punjab which would effect the PML-N votes in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China CPEC Rashid Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton p ..

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton peace collapse

58 seconds ago
 Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house ..

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to s ..

Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to self-determination: Ali Raza

1 minute ago
 NHA observes record revenue generation since Augus ..

NHA observes record revenue generation since August 2018: Murad Saeed

1 minute ago
 UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to Engla ..

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

15 minutes ago
 Al-Attiyah wins Dakar's longest stage after Saudi ..

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar's longest stage after Saudi driver pain

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.