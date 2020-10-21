Imran Khan is much concerned about high inflation in the country, says Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast Shibli Farza has again come down hard upon opposition parties, saying that these are the people who have just ruined the future of the country.

The Federal Minister said that the PM was struggling for the welfare of the common people.

He came down hard upon the opposition parties and PDM leaders, especially JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

"They [opposition] are banarsi thug," said Shibli Farza while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The Minsiter said all those who used to ride on bike were enjoying ride on costly vehicles.

"Today, all these people have united at one-platform for their interests," said the minsiter. He also said that opposition was blaming state institutions.

"The people in opposition just want to spread anarchy and unrest in the country," he further said.

He said that opposition did not know with whom they were playing.

"They are united only to save themselves from accountability," he added. He also targetted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that he turned a federla party [PPP] into just a provincial party.

"Sindh belongs to the people and is not heritance of any landlord," said Mr. Faraz.

He also questioned the status of Bilawal Bhutto, saying that "What is status?,". The Federal Minister said these faces just damaged the future of this country. He also talked about PML-N, claiming that some of its leaders contacted them [PTI].

"Maryam Nawaz is the result of heritance," said the minister, adding that she could not become Benazir just by wearing clothes.

"Benazir was a visionary leader," said the minister.

He said these people did not deserve any leniency as they decieved the public by wearing the clothes of democracy.