Imran Khan Is Not A Trust Worthy Person: Musadiq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 10:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan is not a trust worthy person.
Politicians, establishment, and other national institutions cannot trust in the leadership of PTI because of Imran's contradictory statements, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Dialogue with Imran Khan, he said is not possible. He said that Imran Khan is a dubious personality among the leaders of PTI.
Commenting on new army chief, he said appointment of army chief would be held on merit.
In reply to a question, he said PTI leadership had given statements against judiciary, election commission and security institutions.