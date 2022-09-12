Imran Khan is not a trust worthy person: Musadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan is not a trust worthy person.

Politicians, establishment, and other national institutions cannot trust in the leadership of PTI because of Imran's contradictory statements, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dialogue with Imran Khan, he said is not possible. He said that Imran Khan is a dubious personality among the leaders of PTI.

Commenting on new army chief, he said appointment of army chief would be held on merit.

In reply to a question, he said PTI leadership had given statements against judiciary, election commission and security institutions.