UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is Not Bit Worried About Flood Affectees, Says Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Imran Khan is not bit worried about flood affectees, says Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and PPPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri has said that PTI chief Imran Khan is not a bit worried about the sufferings of flood affected people and inundated areas of the country.

She said that the international community was sympathizing with the flood victims but Imran Khan was setting up concerts.

The federal minister said that the national leadership's priority was to rehabilitate the flood affected people.

While expressing regret at Imran Khan, she said that Imran Khan was spending money on holding public gatherings instead of helping the flood affectees.

More Stories From Pakistan

