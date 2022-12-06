UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is On Mission To Isolate Pakistan Globally: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety and Spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Shazia Murri on Tuesday said that Imran Khan was on a mission to isolate and default Pakistan at the international level.

In her reaction to Imran Khan's statement, she said that the prohibited foreign funding case was like a noose around Imran Khan's neck.

Imran Khan had tried his best to fulfill the forbidden funding agenda with honesty, Shazia Murri added.

Imran Khan always blamed his opponents for corruption but he had looted even the money of the flood victims, Shazia Murri informed.

"Imran Khan was making noise to avoid accountability", Shazia Murri said.

