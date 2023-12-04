Open Menu

Imran Khan Is Once Again Busy Making Statements To Make The Country Suffer Diplomatic Isolation.Implicating US Diplomats In Cipher Drama Is A Link To Affect US-Pakistan Relations. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 04:53 PM

Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that former chairman PTI Imran Khan's informal conversation with the media during the hearing of the cipher case reflects his poor mental health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that former chairman PTI Imran Khan's informal conversation with the media during the hearing of the cipher case reflects his poor mental health.He said that Imran Khan made unsuccessful attempts to cash in on the successful no-confidence motion against him in various ways, which achieved nothing but affecting the country's prestige and weakening diplomatic relations.He fooled his workers through cipher drama in the initial meetings, after which failed to get the results, he unsuccessfully tried to blackmail the innocent people in front of the state.

The tragedy of May 9, the darkest day in history, was also the result of Imran Khan's brutality.He further said that making a lesson to the mastermind of May 9th is very necessary, conscious patriots of Pakistan value national defense and good diplomatic relations with friendly countries.Fitna Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer from diplomatic isolation.

