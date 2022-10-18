Imran Khan is playing with state: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was playing with the state and its consequences would not only affect the institutions but also the nation.

Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said: "We are sacrificing our politics for the sake of state and even we can lay down our lives for it." He claimed that Imran Khan was blue-eyed even today as he was being given relief in cases despite not appearing before the courts.

The minister said that he had been appearing before the courts for the last two years in such a terrorism case, wherein, he only said that threats to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz should be stopped, adding that instead of taking action against the responsible, he was made accused.

He alleged that facilitation had done in the by-polls like it was done in the 2018 general elections. Imran Khan spent billions of rupees on 30 by-polls and public gatherings during the last four months, he said and questioned whether any one could ask the PTI chief about the sources of money spent on by-election.

"If we are still silent in this regard then it doesn't means that Imran Khan was given permission to steal the by-polls by investing billions of rupees," he added.

The federal minister questioned how long the nation would remain silent if the institutions did not take notice of Imran Khan who was involved in passing threats to them.

Criticising the narrative of PTI chief, he termed it an attempt to please the foreign masters for helping Imran in bringing him in corridors of power. He alleged that Imran Khan was busy in instigating the nation for rebellion and dividing the institutions, adding that if he was not stopped then whether the nation had to decide it.

He said that state institutions had a few days to make a decision on Imran Khan's civil disobedience project, otherwise, the nation had to make its own decision.

To a question, he said that PML-N leadership was not afraid of jails.

To another question about the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz, he said that she wasacquitted under the old national accountability law and no extra-ordinary reliefwas availed.