UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Is Playing With State: Javed Latif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Imran Khan is playing with state: Javed Latif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was playing with the state and its consequences would not only affect the institutions but also the nation.

Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said: "We are sacrificing our politics for the sake of state and even we can lay down our lives for it." He claimed that Imran Khan was blue-eyed even today as he was being given relief in cases despite not appearing before the courts.

The minister said that he had been appearing before the courts for the last two years in such a terrorism case, wherein, he only said that threats to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz should be stopped, adding that instead of taking action against the responsible, he was made accused.

He alleged that facilitation had done in the by-polls like it was done in the 2018 general elections. Imran Khan spent billions of rupees on 30 by-polls and public gatherings during the last four months, he said and questioned whether any one could ask the PTI chief about the sources of money spent on by-election.

"If we are still silent in this regard then it doesn't means that Imran Khan was given permission to steal the by-polls by investing billions of rupees," he added.

The federal minister questioned how long the nation would remain silent if the institutions did not take notice of Imran Khan who was involved in passing threats to them.

Criticising the narrative of PTI chief, he termed it an attempt to please the foreign masters for helping Imran in bringing him in corridors of power. He alleged that Imran Khan was busy in instigating the nation for rebellion and dividing the institutions, adding that if he was not stopped then whether the nation had to decide it.

He said that state institutions had a few days to make a decision on Imran Khan's civil disobedience project, otherwise, the nation had to make its own decision.

To a question, he said that PML-N leadership was not afraid of jails.

To another question about the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz, he said that she wasacquitted under the old national accountability law and no extra-ordinary reliefwas availed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money 2018 Muslim Media Billion

Recent Stories

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

48 seconds ago
 India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup ..

India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023

21 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 hours ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

2 hours ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.