Imran Khan Is Trying To Damage His Party With Culture Of Abusive Language: Dr Musadiq Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Imran Khan is trying to damage his party with culture of abusive language: Dr Musadiq Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday said that Imran Khan was trying to damage his own party with culture of abusive language. Imran Khan has habit to use filthy language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday said that Imran Khan was trying to damage his own party with culture of abusive language. Imran Khan has habit to use filthy language against the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership is not a role model for any person, he said adding that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of dirty language among the youth of this country.

In reply to a question about Imran Khan's negative role for PTI, he said, it seems that PTI leadership wants to dismantle his party.

