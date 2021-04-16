UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Is Unfit For Prime Minister Office, Says Ahsan Iqbal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, says Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal says a panel of psychiatrists must be constituted for mental check-up of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not mentally fit and was leading the country towards bleak future.

Ahsan Iqbal said that he was not fit for the office of Prime Minister.

He expressed these words talking to the reporters in Model Town on Friday.

Ahsan Iqbal said his policies damaged the country’s economic policies. “If India was growing economically the why not Pakistan?,”/

He said that PTI government was playing with the future of the country.

“It is now very clear that PM is doing politics of revenge and PTI does not have any team nor any agenda,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

The PML-N said that social media was banned in the country due to law and order situation but he [Imran Khan] was thinking to demolish Nawaz Sharif’s house in Raiwind.

“A panel of psychiatrists must be constituted for mental check-up of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

Rana Sana Ullah also spoke on the occasion, saying that Revenue Officer were forced to sit late night at Punjab Chief Secretary Office and Lahore Commissioner’s Office while Shehzad Akbar was in contact with them and plan was chalked out to demolish Jati Umra house of Sharif family.

He said the whole country was blocked due to the policies of the incumbent government.

“You are searching 60 years old allotment,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

“You may question allotment of Pakistan by going back to 60 years,” said the former Punjab Law Minister.

“Have you noticed to Hameeda Begum’s family members?,” he asked while questioning due process of law often claimed by PM Imran Khan. Rana Sana Ullah addressed Lahore Commissioner and Punjab Chief Secretary that he knew them personally.

“You are crossing the limits after which this country will not remain livable,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

He warned the Punjab Chief Secretary that his children would be living here in this country while Prime Minister Imran Khan and his children would not live here.

“If Banigala can be regularized against Rs 1.2 million then why not Jati Umra?,” he said, adding that allotment of Zaman Park must be check.

Rana Sana Ullah vowed that there would be strong resistance.

“All those who are obeying the orders of these selected must follow the law and if they refuse to do so then they will be responsible,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Raiwind Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Law Minister May Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

31 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

53 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.