Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, says Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not mentally fit and was leading the country towards bleak future.

Ahsan Iqbal said that he was not fit for the office of Prime Minister.

He expressed these words talking to the reporters in Model Town on Friday.

Ahsan Iqbal said his policies damaged the country’s economic policies. “If India was growing economically the why not Pakistan?,”/

He said that PTI government was playing with the future of the country.

“It is now very clear that PM is doing politics of revenge and PTI does not have any team nor any agenda,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

The PML-N said that social media was banned in the country due to law and order situation but he [Imran Khan] was thinking to demolish Nawaz Sharif’s house in Raiwind.

“A panel of psychiatrists must be constituted for mental check-up of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

Rana Sana Ullah also spoke on the occasion, saying that Revenue Officer were forced to sit late night at Punjab Chief Secretary Office and Lahore Commissioner’s Office while Shehzad Akbar was in contact with them and plan was chalked out to demolish Jati Umra house of Sharif family.

He said the whole country was blocked due to the policies of the incumbent government.

“You are searching 60 years old allotment,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

“You may question allotment of Pakistan by going back to 60 years,” said the former Punjab Law Minister.

“Have you noticed to Hameeda Begum’s family members?,” he asked while questioning due process of law often claimed by PM Imran Khan. Rana Sana Ullah addressed Lahore Commissioner and Punjab Chief Secretary that he knew them personally.

“You are crossing the limits after which this country will not remain livable,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

He warned the Punjab Chief Secretary that his children would be living here in this country while Prime Minister Imran Khan and his children would not live here.

“If Banigala can be regularized against Rs 1.2 million then why not Jati Umra?,” he said, adding that allotment of Zaman Park must be check.

Rana Sana Ullah vowed that there would be strong resistance.

“All those who are obeying the orders of these selected must follow the law and if they refuse to do so then they will be responsible,” he added.