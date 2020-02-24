'Imran Khan is using his tongue instead to mind to run national economy

(@fidahassanain)

PTI blames previous governments but re-inaugurates old projects with new plate names.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has come down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan over high inflation, poor economy.

“Imran Niazi is using his tongue instead of mind to run the economic affairs of the country,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that all the successive government are blamed by the present government. He stated that this government has been inaugurating projects of the previous governments.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters in London. Shehbaz Sharif said that inflation and interest rate both had gone high during the present government. He said that inflation was 15 per cent high and interest rate was 14 per cent.

Last week, Federal Minister Fawad Ch and PPP Chairman strongly criticized PML-N leadership for going to London and leaving their public behind at the mercy of present “selected government”. Bilawal had stated that Nawaz Sharif was also selected one like Imran Khan.

On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan was going to make Pakistan as “Paradise of Shaddad” who said that jobs were in jungles and the rest was in graves.

“Is it Imran Khan’s welfare state?,” Shehbaz Sharif questioned.

Earlier, Fridous Ashiq Awan had questioned Shehbaz Sharif as to why he was not coming back to Pakistan. She said that it was easy to make statements while being abroad.

“Why do you just make statements and why you are hesitant to come to Pakistan,” Shehebaz Sharir asked. The shut down factories are living examples of Shehbaz Sharif’s government and Prime Miinister Imran khan, she said, was making efforts to run the dead economy and closed factories.

She further said: “Shehbaz Sharif sb you are drawig salary from National Assembly but you are not doing your job. You got leave through the court and went to London to double the assets for your children,”. Why you are just relying on simple statements and why you are not coming back to Pakistan,”. She added.