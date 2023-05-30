UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Issues Defamation Notice To Abdul Qadir Patel

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 03:25 PM

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

This action comes after Patel conducted a press conference where he made various claims, including questioning the former prime minister's mental stability.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has served a defamation notice worth Rs10 billion to Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

This action comes after Patel conducted a press conference where he made various claims, including questioning the former prime minister's mental stability.

The defamation notice was sent to Patel under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002. The notice accused Patel of circulating "wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious, and defamatory" information during his press conference on May 26.

According to the notice, the press conference received widespread coverage through electronic media channels, YouTube, and various social media platforms both within Pakistan and internationally. Additionally, newspapers published details about the press conference on a national and international scale.

The notice highlighted that the medical report failed to mention a head injury sustained by Imran on the day of his "illegal arrest" on May 9. Furthermore, it pointed out that while the report extensively discussed Imran's mental state, it provided no details regarding any examination conducted in this regard.

The notice accused Patel of making his remarks "knowingly, consciously, willingly, deliberately, and maliciously." It also stated that his comments were in violation of the standards and ethics expected of a Federal cabinet member.

Imran's goodwill was damaged, his reputation was tarnished, and his honor was adversely affected by Patel's defamatory claims, according to the notice.

It further claimed that Patel's statements had caused emotional trauma, mental agony, anguish, and distress to Imran.

The notice demanded that Patel retract his statements in the same manner in which they were initially made and issue an unconditional apology while admitting to having made false statements. Additionally, it called for Patel to pay Rs10 billion as compensation, which would be donated to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. Finally, Patel was warned to refrain from making any further defamatory comments.

If the minister fails to comply with these demands within 15 days, the notice states that Imran Khan will be forced to initiate legal proceedings.

Last week, the government had released confidential medical reports of Imran Khan's tests, which were allegedly conducted during his recent custody. The reports stated that there were no fractures found on his legs, but traces of alcohol and an illegal drug were detected in his urine sample.

Abdul Qadir Patel revealed these details during a press conference held in Karachi, asserting that the PTI leader's medical report was a "public document" and he had the right to disclose it without seeking permission from anyone.

However, several politicians and analysts pointed out inconsistencies within the report. While it raised doubts about Imran's mental stability, it also mentioned that his higher mental function was intact, his clinical status was stable, and he was deemed fit for detention by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Social Media Same May Cancer YouTube Media From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

11 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

26 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

56 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violatio ..

Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.