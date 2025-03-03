Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI central secretary information says party’s founder has been put into solitary confinement and nobody is allowed to meet him

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, was kept in death cell at Adiala jail, said PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said that Imran Khan was in solitary confinement and he is not allowed to meet his party leaders, lawyers and family members. He said that they got an order from the court regarding meeting with Imran Khan but despite that they were not allowed meeting.

“We have filed contempt petition in the court against violation of the previous orders,” said while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He said that nobody is allowed to meet Imran Khan.

Even KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not allowed to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail.

Later, a four-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), led by Dr. Altaf Hussain, conducted a medical examination of PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The team included Dr. Umar Farooq, Dr. Muhammad Ali Arif, and Dr. Tashfeen Imtiaz. After completing the examination, the PIMS doctors left the jail premises.

According to jail sources, the medical team spent approximately one hour inside the jail, during which Imran Khan's blood pressure and sugar levels were found to be normal.

The doctors also collected blood samples for further tests. The medical check-up was conducted as per court orders.