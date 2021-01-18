UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Known As Ambassador Of Peace: Minister HRMA Ejaz Alam Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been known as ambassador of peace around the world.

In a statement, he said the annual report of United State Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) was also released in the same year, where India declared a dangerous country for the religious minorities.

The minister mentioned that recently Pakistan has been elected member of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for another three-years, which was also a great achievement of Pakistan in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that Pakistan got the highest number of votes in the Asia-Pacific region, which was a clear sign of confidence in Pakistan's policies at the global level as the Human Rights Council (HRC) was a very important forum of the United Nations.

Ejaz Alam said the betterment of Pakistan Army in the world rankings was a great development, on which the entire nation undoubtedly deserves congratulations.

He mentioned that the Global Firepower index 2021 has recognized the five-tier development of the Pakistan Army, which proves that the present military leadership was fully capable of overcomingany challenge. He maintained that Pakistan Army was equipped with professionalism and was alwaysready to face any challenges.

