MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) : Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a symbol of Pakistan's development, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the failure of opposition in no trust motion was written on the wall as the entire Pakistani nation stood with him like a solid rock.

In a statement issued here late Saturday, the AJK premier said that PM Khan was the true benefactor of Kashmiris and architect of the country's independent foreign policy."Historic rally at Parade Ground Islamabad will change the political history of Pakistan", he said adding that the nation, particularly the educated youth of the country, was excited and anxious to join the rally to express their solidarity with their leader.

He said that PM Khan has put the country back on the path of progress and prosperity.

"The historians will write as how bravely and wisely Prime minister Khan steered the country out of the mess", PM Niazi said adding the entire nation was witnessing how this bunch of political exploiters was yet again trying to push the country into a quagmire of darkness and despondency.

."Imran Khan's historic struggle against the corrupt mafia that ruled the country for the last 30 years is a brightest chapter in Pakistan's political history", he said adding that Imran Khan was working day and night to make Pakistan a welfare Islamic state in line with the vision and ideology of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that Kashmiri people will stand like a rock with their brave and selfless leader.

"People from all across the liberated territory will fully participate in the Islamabad rally and prove that Kashmiris value brave and courageous leaders," he added.