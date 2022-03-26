UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Known As Symbol Of Pakistan's Development: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Imran Khan known as symbol of Pakistan's development: AJK PM

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a symbol of Pakistan's development, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the failure of opposition in no trust motion was written on the wall as the entire Pakistani nation stood with him like a solid rock

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) : Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a symbol of Pakistan's development, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the failure of opposition in no trust motion was written on the wall as the entire Pakistani nation stood with him like a solid rock.

In a statement issued here late Saturday, the AJK premier said that PM Khan was the true benefactor of Kashmiris and architect of the country's independent foreign policy."Historic rally at Parade Ground Islamabad will change the political history of Pakistan", he said adding that the nation, particularly the educated youth of the country, was excited and anxious to join the rally to express their solidarity with their leader.

He said that PM Khan has put the country back on the path of progress and prosperity.

"The historians will write as how bravely and wisely Prime minister Khan steered the country out of the mess", PM Niazi said adding the entire nation was witnessing how this bunch of political exploiters was yet again trying to push the country into a quagmire of darkness and despondency.

."Imran Khan's historic struggle against the corrupt mafia that ruled the country for the last 30 years is a brightest chapter in Pakistan's political history", he said adding that Imran Khan was working day and night to make Pakistan a welfare Islamic state in line with the vision and ideology of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Sir Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that Kashmiri people will stand like a rock with their brave and selfless leader.

"People from all across the liberated territory will fully participate in the Islamabad rally and prove that Kashmiris value brave and courageous leaders," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover to Uk ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says S-400 Handover to Ukraine 'Not on the Agenda'

8 minutes ago
 PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Ka ..

PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Kamalia

19 minutes ago
 Prime Minister resolves not to spare 'three mice' ..

Prime Minister resolves not to spare 'three mice' if his life at stake

8 minutes ago
 China Declares All People Aboard Crashed Boeing 73 ..

China Declares All People Aboard Crashed Boeing 737 Dead - State Media

8 minutes ago
 MSPH Thesis Defence held at JSMU

MSPH Thesis Defence held at JSMU

12 minutes ago
 Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>