UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Lacks Courage To Face Masses: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Imran Khan lacks courage to face masses: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would never face masses as he knew it was his government tenure which rendered six million people jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line.

"Foreign Funded Sazishi Fitna is himself addressing from the car and using canister for his security, but on the other hand, his workers are facing heat while walking in hot weather," the minister said in a tweet while reacting to Imran Khan's rally on the occasion of Labour Day.

She lashed out Imran Khan for being so "insensitive and shameless" to his workers who had been facing harsh weather while their leader was sitting inside of his car and asking them whether they were tired.

Marriyum said Imran Khan could and would not come out of his car as he knew what the labourers had faced during his government's tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Car Maryam Aurangzeb From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned o ..

‘Whoever called Nawaz thief his own son turned out to be a thief,’ says Mary ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today

20 minutes ago
 EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

27 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

42 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.