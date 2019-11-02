Imran Khan last hope for Pakistan: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Imran Khan was the leader and bright face of Pakistan while those standing on stage of the Opposition were thieves who were trying to save their sinking ship of politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Imran Khan was the leader and bright face of Pakistan while those standing on stage of the Opposition were thieves who were trying to save their sinking ship of politics.

Talking to media men here, she said the Prime Minister was determined, he was indispensable for integrity of Pakistan and was last hope of the nation.

Imran Khan was acknowledged by the world and yesterday the President of World Bank appreciated him for working hard to put the economy on the right track, she continued.

People would now benefit from these economic achievements, she said adding real problem of the Opposition was the concern why the government was resolving problems of the people.

To a question, the Special Assistant said, "We are political people and we will continue to hold dialogue with the Opposition. Political actors are bent upon putting interest of the country at stake and weaken the narrative on Kashmir." If the Opposition considered the government's desire for talks as weakness then our committee would form a strategy and the government would take a decision, she added.

She said Imran Khan was the most popular leader in Pakistan and around the world.

Today, Maulana Fazlur Rehman disassociated himself with the promises made with the government, she said adding when a religious scholar makes a commitment and then breaks it then it was unforgivable crime.

Breaking one's commitment and promises was against Islamic teachings and it was tragic that a person was misleading the nation on the basis of religion, she remarked.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had nothing to do with the principles of Islam as he broke his promise, announced rebellion and violated the constitution which proved that for him only that parliament was legitimate in which he was a member.

Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accepted Maulana Fazlur Rehman as their leader which proved that people were not ready to come out on their call and listen to them and they borrowed stage from Maulana for their speeches. They accepted 12th player of politics who was rejected even by his own constituency as their leader.

She said Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party which called themselves secular parties came together because of jealousy and animosity against Imran Khan. Imran Khan in his first speech said that the thieves would come together and he was right, she added.

She said 15 political parties failed to bring out people and could not achieve their target.

The Opposition could not bring a million people and their power show was a failure, she remarked.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman failed to achieve his aim and could not bring the people out even after a journey of five days, appeals to people, by misleading students of madaris and playing religious card.

She said Imran Khan pulled a huge crowd in Gilgit Baltistan, people came on their own and in his love without getting money, food and transport from others.

She said the negotiation committee of the government would decide strategy for talks with the Opposition.

She said D Chowk was a red zone and it could not happen that the capital could be left at the mercy of an extremist mindset.

She said thinking of the mullah was negation of basic rights of women.

The government would formulate a strategy in light of the latest speech of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she added.