UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Last Ray Of Hope For Development Of Pakistan: Dasti

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan last ray of hope for development of Pakistan: Dasti

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Agriculture, Sardar Abdul Haye Khan Dasti on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the last ray of hope for development of Pakistan.

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is an honest leader of the country and the young people have great expectations from Imran Khan, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Expressing reservation over accountability and governance matters, he said: "We are supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's party because the government had promised with the nation for recovery of looted money from corrupt politicians.

He said, Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to return to Pakistan from United Kingdom to get escape from corruption cases. Replying to a question about voting for Pakistan Peoples Party, he said supporting PPP would be a blunder for the State. To another question, Dasti said PTI leader Imran Khan is determined to change the fate of the people of Pakistan. Commenting on Jehangir Tareen, he said the leader of PTI had some reservations but he will never join Pakistan Peoples Party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Young United Kingdom Pakistan Peoples Party Money TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

37 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

41 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

42 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

17 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country results and st ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan moving forward following Prime Minister's ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.