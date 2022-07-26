Imran Khan lauds Supreme Court judges for "standing firm, upholding Constitution"

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday lauded the judges of Supreme Court's three-member bench for "standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law" as they struck down the Punjab deputy speaker's ruling on the chief minister's election

"I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm & upholding the Constitution & law, against all manner of threats & abuse," the PTI chief wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan's tweet came as a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling on the Punjab chief minister's election, declaring his "understanding and implementation" of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution "incorrect and erroneous".

The verdict made Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Hamza Shehbaz lose his status of the "trustee" chief minister and ruled his rival Parvez Elahi as Punjab's chief minister.

The PTI chief also thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team as well as the people of Punjab for coming out in "unprecedented numbers" in the bye-elections against rigging.