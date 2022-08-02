UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan 'launched' To Impede Country's Development, Sabotage CPEC: Maryam Nawaz

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan was "launched" to impede the country's development and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Maryam Nawaz, in posts on her Twitter handle, said Imran Khan, who used to "deliver lectures" of liberating the nation of slavery, had himself proved to be a "slave of foreign powers" (after the ECP verdict in his party's prohibited foreign funding case).

The whole nation felt ashamed after hearing the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which proved "the self-proclaimed righteous person a money launderer and liar".

Imran Khan, she alleged, "used to get money from his foreign masters for creating anarchy and unrest in the country".

She said Imran Khan was the only politician of country, who had been proved "corrupt" with irrefutable evidence.

