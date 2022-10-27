UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Launching Protest Demonstration, Long March For NRO: Musadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Imran Khan launching protest demonstration, long march for NRO: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is launching protest demonstration and long march for getting national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from the government.

The PTI Chairman is making all out efforts for NRO to get rid of corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on long march call given by Imran's party in coming days, he said the local administration will take serious action for violating law and order situation in the Federal capital.

He warned that PTI should desist from disturbing peace in the federal capital through long march.

He said the government is fully responsible to provide security to every citizen and for this, all out measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.

In reply to a question about Imran's point of view about Arshad's security, he said, we didn't receive the reports from the Kenyan authorities regarding killing of a journalist.

He asked the PTI Chairman to share information if any about the killing of Arshad Sharif.

He said, we should wait for the final report being made by the Kenyan authorities after the request of the Pakistani government.

