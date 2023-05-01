UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Leads Lahore Rally For Laborers Today

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:22 PM

Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today  

The rally would proceed through Ferozepur Road and Lower Mall Road, culminating at Nasir Bagh, where Imran Khan will address the party workers from his car.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman joined the party’s rally that was taken out to observe the International Workers’ Day.

Imran Khan joined the rally at Liberty roundabout before its departure towards Nasser Bagh.

The rally would proceed through Ferozepur Road and Lower Mall Road, culminating at Nasir Bagh, where Imran Khan will address the party workers from his car.

The district administration granted permission for the rally to be held from 1 pm to 6 pm. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show-cause notice to the PTI on April 30th for violating the Election code of conduct. The ECP pointed out that permission must be obtained from the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas. In response, the PTI stated that it would cooperate with the authorities to ensure the rally proceeds without any disruption.

In terms of security, the PTI took measures to ensure the safety of participants and public property during the rally. Reception camps would not be set up, and the display of weapons would be banned at the gathering venue and surrounding areas.

No would chalking or stick-carrying would be permitted, and no speeches against the judiciary and institutions would be allowed.

The PTI administration would be responsible for the security of the stage, women, and all enclosures, and will ensure uninterrupted power supply in all relevant areas. The PTI officials assured full cooperation with the district administration and traffic police to keep traffic flowing smoothly and avoid any disruptions.

In case of any damage to public property during the rally, the PTI administration would be held responsible. The district administration made it mandatory that business centers would not be shut down or damaged at any place. The party’s administration also assured the administration that no one would be hurt, and no one would be forced to participate in the rally.

The PTI rally on May 1st is expected to be a major show of strength by the party in Lahore. The party took measures to ensure the safety of participants and public property during the rally and assured full cooperation with the local authorities in this regard.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Business Election Commission Of Pakistan Road Car Traffic Nasir Bagh April May Women All From

Recent Stories

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

EAD leads initiatives in combatting climate change

8 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

23 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

41 minutes ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

46 minutes ago
 Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduc ..

Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduction of fourth gateway destina ..

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.