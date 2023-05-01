Imran Khan leads Lahore Rally for laborers today  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The rally would proceed through Ferozepur Road and Lower Mall Road, culminating at Nasir Bagh, where Imran Khan will address the party workers from his car.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman joined the party’s rally that was taken out to observe the International Workers’ Day.

Imran Khan joined the rally at Liberty roundabout before its departure towards Nasser Bagh.

The rally would proceed through Ferozepur Road and Lower Mall Road, culminating at Nasir Bagh, where Imran Khan will address the party workers from his car.

The district administration granted permission for the rally to be held from 1 pm to 6 pm. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show-cause notice to the PTI on April 30th for violating the Election code of conduct. The ECP pointed out that permission must be obtained from the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas. In response, the PTI stated that it would cooperate with the authorities to ensure the rally proceeds without any disruption.

In terms of security, the PTI took measures to ensure the safety of participants and public property during the rally. Reception camps would not be set up, and the display of weapons would be banned at the gathering venue and surrounding areas.

No would chalking or stick-carrying would be permitted, and no speeches against the judiciary and institutions would be allowed.

The PTI administration would be responsible for the security of the stage, women, and all enclosures, and will ensure uninterrupted power supply in all relevant areas. The PTI officials assured full cooperation with the district administration and traffic police to keep traffic flowing smoothly and avoid any disruptions.

In case of any damage to public property during the rally, the PTI administration would be held responsible. The district administration made it mandatory that business centers would not be shut down or damaged at any place. The party’s administration also assured the administration that no one would be hurt, and no one would be forced to participate in the rally.

The PTI rally on May 1st is expected to be a major show of strength by the party in Lahore. The party took measures to ensure the safety of participants and public property during the rally and assured full cooperation with the local authorities in this regard.