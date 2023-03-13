Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) is leading a massive rally from his residence in Zaman Park to Data Darbar, with the thousands of party workers and supporters.

Imran Khan is in the bullet proof vehicle while his security squad is also there among thousands of his die-heart supporters.

According to the reports, the rally would take new route from Railways Station to Do moria bridge and from there to Mochi Gate , and will use circular road to reach Data Darbar. Earlier, the rally had to take the route of Bradreth road.

The PTI leadership took out rally right today afternoon after the local administration gave it permission against assurance of abiding the law.

The administration had sought assurance from the PTI leaders that the would cooperate with the police and other state authorities. The PTI leaders submitted an affidavit and guaranteed to fully cooperate with the police and local administration.

All the shops and markets as well as schools falling on the route of the PTI have been shut down due to security reasons. The PTI would be responsible if public property is got damaged during the rally.

Imran Khan on Sunday had postponed his rally till Monday (today) after the interim government refused to remove Section 144 in the provincial capital.