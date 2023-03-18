Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in Thoshakhana case today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The local administration has taken strict security measures in Islamabad and Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan departed for Islamabad to appear before a court in Thoshakhana case today.

Imran Khan left Zaman Park in a convoy comprising hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Before departure, prayers were offered for the success of the PTI Chief in the court today.

A day before, the Lahore High Court allowed bails to Imran Khan in nine different cases registered in Lahore and Islamabad.

The same day, Islamabad High Court suspended arrest warrants of Imran Khan and gave him another chance to appear before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in Thoshakhana case.

Strict security arrangements have been made in the judicial complex where Khan is due to appear before the court.

Over 5000 police personnel have been deployed in the complex.

