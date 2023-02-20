Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lahore High Court has set 5pm as the time for appearance of PTI Chief Imran Khan in bail plea regarding a case about protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) In compliance of the Lahore High Court’s orders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to appear before it in a bail petition regarding a case about protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion in and outside the courtroom.

Earlier today, the LHC gave last opportunity to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to appear before it by 5pm today on his bail plea in a case related to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC passed the order while hearing the bail plea of Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the counsel for Imran Khan told the court that their client was due before the court to attend the hearing but there was huge rush at the Mall road and he could be brought to court if the passage was clear.

Justice Sheikh, however, suspended cause list of other cases fixed for hearing before him due to security concerns for the PTI Chief.

According to the reports, Imran Khan will be brought to the court through a vehicle and permission was being sought for entry of his vehicle on the LHC premises.

Khawaja Tariq Rahim, who was one of the lawyers of Imran Khan, told the court that Imran Khan had some security issues and that was the reason he got late from appearance at 2pm.

At this, Justice Sheikh observed that he was not bound to solve the security issue and stressed that only relevant lawyers should appear in the court to avoid undue crowd.

Justice Sheikh also remarked that the law was same for everyone.

Imran Khan, he said, should come from where every common man comes.

Earlier, Imran Khan's private team visited the high court and reviewed security in and around the court. PTI chief's lawyer Azhar Siddique and party leaders, including Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reached court. It is for the first time that Mr Khan will appear before a court since an assassination attempt on him in October last.

Earlier in the day, an administrative judge of the LHC rejected a petition seeking permission for entry of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s vehicle on court premise owing to security threats.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh announced the verdict on the petition filed by PTI leader Shibli Faraz for security clearance for the party chief.

He made the request in view of the threats to the former premier who was wounded last year in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqar Najfi turned down an identical petition after the PTI chief failed to appear before the court despite giving him multiple chances. However, a single bench provided him another opportunity to appear on Monday.

Earlier, Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh took notice of difference in the signatures of Imran Khan on the affidavit — attached with the bail petition — and the power of attorney. While calling the matter serious, the judge remarked that a contempt notice could be issued to the petition or the counsel.

When Mr Khan’s counsel said the PTI chief owned his signatures, Justice Shaikh said the petitioner should appear in person to record the statement. The judge later adjourned the hearing till Feb 20.