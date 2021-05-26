UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Led PTI Govt To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:23 PM

Imran Khan led PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdles.

There were no any factions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said while talking to media at Karachi Airport.

He said that there were no chances of imposition of governor rule in Sindh. The Minister said although the law and order was a provincial chapter however PM had directed him to visit the megalopolis to review the law and order situation and submit the report.

He added that he would be conducting meetings with Sindh Governor, Chief Minister and Rangers officials to discuss the law and order situation of the city.

To a question about operation in Katcha area of Shikarpur, Sheikh Rasheed replied that he would be discussing the matter with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

All needed support would be provided to provincial government for maintenance of peace in the area, if asked.

Replying to another query, the Federal Minister answered that the Interior Ministry had not issued a single arm license during the tenure of PM Imran Khan.

Responding to another question, Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that all out efforts would be made to eliminate the menace of drugs from Karachi. For the purpose, he said, he would take the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on board.

The Interior Minister said that half of the officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been changed while the rest would also be changed sooner.

