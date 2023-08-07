Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior, Attaullah Tarar says recent audios of PTI leader Samsam Bukhari and Indian analyst, Major Gaurav Arya are clear evidence that Imran Niazi is the main planner of May 9 incidents.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said the call of protest given by the PTI chief following his arrest witnessed a complete failure as only few people came out of their homes.

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI chief victimized his political opponents specially PML-N leadership badly in his tenure.

He said if PTI chief considers himself as revolutionary then he should face the environment whatever is in the jail.