Imran Khan makes Constitution, law & judicial system a 'joke': Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had made the Constitution, law, and judicial system a joke and instigated his party workers to attack the Lahore High Court.

Talking to the media here at the Parliament House, she said Imran Khan should be taken to task for provoking his workers to attack the court which had summoned him in a case earlier in the day.

"Imran Khan is wanted in many court cases, but for provoking an attack on the Lahore High Court today, he must be arrested immediately," she stressed.

The minister said the court wanted Imran Khan's presence in a matter pertaining to his 'false' signature on the bail petition, but he refused in the first place on the pretext that he was unable to leave his Zaman Park residence due to injury.

But before appearing in the court, which had given him another deadline to ensure his presence by the evening, Imran Khan gave a call to his supporters on social media to swarm into the LHC building, she added.

Once he arrived in the court, another excuse was made that he could not come out of his vehicle to present himself before the judge, she said, adding such tactics were employed to gain some time so that his workers could gather to attack the court premises.

It was an irony that how Imran Khan's lawyer had asked the court to send a person to get his signature on the petition from outside the court where he was sitting in the vehicle, she remarked.

Marriyum asked whether such relaxation was available to all the people who were summoned by the same court and whether special hearings would also be arranged for them.

A layman, she said, did not have all those facilities which were available to Imran Khan, who at one moment requested an ambulance and at the other sought an extension in the deadline for appearing before the court.

"This is (the matter of) bail before arrest, which shows his mala fide intention that he does not want to be part of the investigation," she said, asking how could a person present himself before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if he did not bother to appear before the court.

"The FIA says it wants to interrogate Imran Khan while the court is asking him to appear before it, but he is listening to nobody in a total disregard of the law and Constitution," she quipped.

The minister also recalled that Imran Khan had abused and threatened a female sessions court judge, who had summoned him in another case but later apologized to save his skin.

He used to say that the country would achieve independence when the rich would come under the law, but ironically, he himself had been ridiculing the system and violating the law with impunity.

She said the three times prime minister Nawaz Sharif had presented himself before the court despite knowing that all the cases and witnesses were false and fabricated. Nawaz Sharif was not given an exemption from appearance before the court when it was sought due to the deteriorating health of his wife.

He (Nawaz Sharif) had never disrespected the court, law, and system, rather he appeared before the court as well as a joint investigation team on regular basis, she added.

Likewise, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Hanif Abbasi and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz presented themselves before the courts in false cases, but never resorted to any attack, the minister maintained.

On the one hand, she said, Imran Khan was not appearing before the court, and on the other, he violated the Constitution multiple times through a constitutional office. Imran Khan wanted President Dr Arif Alvi to exercise powers of all constitutional offices, including the Chief Election Commissioner, Supreme Court, and Parliament.

She said the international community was closely watching as to how a person who threatened and abused the institutions was given so much relaxation. He must be arrested for disrespecting the court and violating the law.

Marriyum said Imran Khan was deliberately creating a law and order situation in the country as part of the conspiracy under which he had pushed the country into an economic quagmire and caused extreme inflation and poverty during his government's tenure.

She said Imran Khan had nothing to do with the people as he had compromised on the national interest by orchestrating the drama of cipher and foreign conspiracy.

"Imran Khan has to obey the law," she said, adding he would have to answer about every unconstitutional step he had taken during his government tenure.