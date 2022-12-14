UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Making Desperate Attempts To Get NRO: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's mayhem, whining, and shrieking were meant to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like a concession to save his skin in the corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's mayhem, whining, and shrieking were meant to get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like a concession to save his skin in the corruption cases.

"The people know what the two parties (PML-N and PPP) have done, and what the PTI has done for them and the country. It all has been fully exposed before the nation," she said in a news statement while reacting to the PTI chief's remarks.

The minister asked Imran Khan why he did not prove even a single allegation of corruption levelled by him against political opponents. "Why did he fail to produce evidence before the courts to justify his allegations?" she questioned.

Marriyum dared Imran Khan to tell the people how he had pushed the country into the economic quagmire while looting the national exchequer with impunity. It was a question mark as to why he was in a hurry or so much worried (for election).

She said the PTI leader seemed to be 'mentally disturbed' as he was naming his opponents as thieves and also calling upon his workers to strive for the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (real freedom). The real freedom would only be achieved when the country would get rid of the "conspiratorial Fitna", she added"Old habits do not die so easily," she said while referring to Imran Khan's failure to decide the date for the dissolution of provincial assemblies.

