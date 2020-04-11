‘Imran Khan may lose center if he takes any action against me’

(@fidahassanain)

Senior journalist Imran Yaqoob claims that Jahangir Khan Tareen has threatened PM Imran Khan that he may lose centre, South Punjab and close ally PML-Q if any action is taken against him, Khurso Bakhtiar or Monish Elahi in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan would lose centre if he made any attempt to arrest Jahangir khan Tareen in a recent Wheat and Sugar crisis, a senior journalist claimed here on Saturday.

Imran Yaqoub Khan, a senior journalist and tv analyst, made this claim during a local TV program. He quoted Jahangir Khan Tareen as saying that it would be really difficult for Prime Minister Imran Khan as he could lose centre if he targeted him in recent Wheat and Sugar crisis.

“Jahangir Khan Tareen has been found saying in an private gathering that South Punjab will be out of PM’s control if he makes any attempt to arrest Khurso Bakhtiar; Chaudharies and the PML-Q will also leave the coalition partnership with PTI if Monish Elahi is taken to task and if he comes to catch me the centre will be out of his control,” Imran Yaqoob said while quoting Jahangir Khan Tareen in a TV program.

A day earlier, Jahangir Khan Tareen looked angry as he questioned recent forensic audit of his all sugar mills, saying that why it was being done when he never hid anything from anyone.

An inquiry conducted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held that Jahangir Khan Tareen, brother of Khusro Bakhtiar and others were among the major beneficiaries of latest Wheat and sugar crisis. Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Punjab Minister for food, resigned voluntarily after he was also mentioned in the inquiry and joined the investigation.