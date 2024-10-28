Imran Khan Mediates Between Salman Akram Raja And Faisal Chaudhary
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2024 | 06:56 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan has mediated a reconciliation between PTI General Secretary Barrister Salman Akram Raja and his legal advisor Advocate Faisal Chaudhry.
Sources said Faisal Chaudhry has been reinstated in the PTI’s legal team as Imran Khan and Faisal Chaudhry were seen conversing in the courtroom.
Sources said that Imran Khan advised Faisal Chaudhry to act in line with party policy.
He also directed Salman Akram Raja to address and resolve matters.
Barrister Ali Zafar was present during the reconciliation between Advocate Faisal Chaudhry and Salman Akram Raja.
Imran Khan also sent a message to former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry through Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, instructing him to refrain from making statements against the party leadership.
Three days prior, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court on behalf of Imran Khan regarding medical facilities, while PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar distanced himself from the petition, stating that PTI’s legal team would file a new petition on Monday.
