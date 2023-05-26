Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, a prominent figure within the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), made startling claims about the mental fitness of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and current Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. During a press conference in Islamabad, Patel stated that Imran Khan is not of sound mind.

Patel went on to assert that medical reports on Imran Khan revealed the presence of harmful substances, including cocaine and alcohol, raising concerns about his suitability as a person deemed "Sadiq and Amin" (truthful and trustworthy).

He urged the public to dissuade their children from following in the footsteps of the PTI chairman.

In a further accusation, Patel disputed the legitimacy of Imran Khan's claim of a fractured leg, asserting that it was merely a theatrical act, pointing to the plaster cast worn by the politician. The minister cautioned against aligning with Imran Khan, claiming that his actions have had detrimental effects on the fabric of society.

