Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf( PTI), Imran Khan Monday paid a surprise to Saddar Bazar here and mingled with people.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, KP PTI President Pervaiz Khattak and other party's leaders accompanied him during his visit to various parts of Saddar Bazar.

Upon seeing PTI chairman among themselves, people rushed towards him to shake hands and make selfies with him.

He also waved hands to shopkeepers who came out of their shops to welcome him. Women present in Bazar also showed their pleasure to found Imran Khan among people and took selfies with their mobiles.

On the occasion, people chanted slogans in favour of PTI leader.

It is worth mentioning here that Chairman PTI Imran has given long march call to Islamabad on May 25 and would lead public rally from Peshawar.