UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Misleading PTI Workers Through Hateful Speeches: Amjad Khan Afridi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Imran Khan misleading PTI workers through hateful speeches: Amjad Khan Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan People's Party Amjad Afridi has said that Imran Khan and the new leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf misled their workers by making hateful statements and speeches on social media.

While talking to media men here on Friday, he claimed that as a result, the PTI workers damaged hospitals, schools and military and civil installations, adding that they did not even spare the ambulances and set them on fire.

The PTI's armed workers also damaged Radio Pakistan, the APP Office in Peshawar, which comes under the category of rebellion, Amjad Afridi added.

He said that there were no political people in the PTI, adding that when it came to accountability and jail, everyone started leaving PTI.

The PTI-led government had left no stone unturned to bring the country to default, Afridi alleged, adding that Imran Khan and his incompetent team must be held accountable and sent to jail.

He said the people of the province and the whole nation stood by the armed forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Social Media Afridi Media Government

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

1 hour ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.