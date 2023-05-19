Imran Khan misleading PTI workers through hateful speeches: Amjad Khan Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan People's Party Amjad Afridi has said that Imran Khan and the new leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf misled their workers by making hateful statements and speeches on social media.

While talking to media men here on Friday, he claimed that as a result, the PTI workers damaged hospitals, schools and military and civil installations, adding that they did not even spare the ambulances and set them on fire.

The PTI's armed workers also damaged Radio Pakistan, the APP Office in Peshawar, which comes under the category of rebellion, Amjad Afridi added.

He said that there were no political people in the PTI, adding that when it came to accountability and jail, everyone started leaving PTI.

The PTI-led government had left no stone unturned to bring the country to default, Afridi alleged, adding that Imran Khan and his incompetent team must be held accountable and sent to jail.

He said the people of the province and the whole nation stood by the armed forces.