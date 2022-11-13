Imran Khan mocked Constitution: Ali Pervaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly, Ali Pervaiz Malik on Sunday said that bringing the country's affairs into the streets and processions by PTI, has made the mockery of country's Constitution.

Talking to a private media channel, Ali Pervaiz Malik said that Imran khan has made dangerous tradition of attacking federation by gathering flock of few thousand people.

PML-N leader stressed to create consensus among all political parties and other stakeholders on the economic crisis was need of hour.

"Charter of Economy has become indispensable for the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) needs to come back to Parliament and show responsibility," he said.